EMORY "BUD" YOUNG JR., age 92, died after a short illness in Charleston, W.V. on January 25, 2021.
Bud Young was born and raised in Charleston, WV. He was the only child of Emory and Ollie Young, who preceded him in death.
Bud was in the first graduating class of Stonewall Jackson High School. He graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in business.
He married Rosanna Childress who preceded him in death. They had four children: Sandi Elliott (Dale Dues), Emory Young III, Betsy Neal (Micky Neal) and Ann Hines (Eddie Hines). He had 10 grandchildren: Alex Elliott, Nick Elliott, Leah Sweeten, Allison Feritta, Nicholas Young, Jessica Wisnewski, Edward Ryan, Drew Hines, Adam Hines and Maddie Hines and step-grandchildren: Wes Neal and Matt Neal. Bud enjoyed spending time with his great grandchildren.
He later married Barbara Gunnoe, who also preceded him in death. Bud was blessed with four stepchildren: Eric Gunnoe, Liz Gunnoe, Steve Gunnoe and Steph McCallaugh, and three step-grandchildren: Mollie Gunnoe, Ellie Schwamb and Willamina McCallaugh.
Bud was president and owner of Motor Car Supply Company, United Distribution Company, Mountaineer Datsun, United Dodge and Bud Young Toyota, Merry Maids and at the time of his death operating and owning U-Store Storage Facility in Nitro, WV.
Bud accepted Jesus Christ has his Lord and Savior as a young adult; his life reflected his union with Christ in everything he did.
He was a long time and faithful member of Baptist Temple, and later Bible Center Church. For the last five years Bud was a dedicated and faithful member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church which became his spiritual family on earth.
Bud lived a life of service to his Lord serving as a 48-year board member of the Union Mission Ministries. Much of Bud's time was spent conducting case calls for the Union Mission which provided essential needs to the poor of southern WV. He was also a long-standing member of Gideon International speaking on their behalf at local churches. In addition, through this organization he provided Bibles to local high school seniors.
Bud believed in the power of the Word of God to transform lives; therefore, placing a Bible in each car sold at his dealerships. Not only were his patrons able to access The Word but he would also close his dealership on Sundays so his employees could attend local churches. He knew the Word would never return void. "You are my refuge and my shield I have put my hope in your Word". Psalm 119:114.
Bud was on the board of Child Evangelism Fellowship Kanawha and participated in Good News Club at Montrose Elementary. He weekly taught mission stories and passionately shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the children.
As an evangelist, Bud shared this Gospel message with no fear and full confidence of its truth. During his short time of illness, Bud witnessed to those God had placed in his path.
He loved to pray. Bud gave meaning to "Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances for this is the will of God in Jesus Christ for you". I Thessalonians 5:16-18. He glorified God through his prayer life.
Bud loved the outdoors especially fishing and boating. He was still boating on the lakes and rivers of WV just this summer. He never missed an opportunity to put his fishing line in the water and gave a new meaning to a "good fish story".
He loved his precious rescue beagle, Daisy. She gave him hours of joy and comfort preceding in death just weeks before Bud's passing.
Mount Olivet Baptist Church will be providing a live stream of Bud's service on their Facebook page and via www.MOBCWV.org.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the following: Union Mission Ministries 700 South Park Road Charleston WV 25304
Child Evangelism Fellowship Greater Kanawha Chapter PO Box 8676 South Charleston WV 25303
Gideon International 724 Indiana Ave Charleston WV 25302
Mount Olivet Baptist Church 6532 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston WV will be holding visitation Saturday January 30th at 1:00 PM.
Funeral will be held at 2:00 PM followed by a brief graveside service at Grandview Cemetery Dunbar, WV.
The family would like to encourage COVID-19 precautions regarding visitation and funeral service.
Arrangements are being handled by Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.