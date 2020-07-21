FRANCES CLOTEEN CONNER RUMLEY was born February 3, 1934 and passed away gently in her home on July 18, 2020. She shared her 96 years with a large extended family and friends from around the world. She was married to Richard Allen Rumley in 1965 and together they travelled to more than 55 countries and 16 Caribbean Islands.
Many of their travels were through the Friendship Force which allowed them to live in private homes and learn about the culture of the various countries. Frances loved receiving emails and Christmas cards from all over the world. Frances and Richard hosted Friendship Force hospitality events for many years. She welcomed visitors from all over the world and many young students who were in West Virginia to learn English as a second language lived with them while attending classes.
Frances received her B.A. from the University of Charleston and enjoyed a rewarding career with C&P Telephone Company as supervisor of engineers. She was an active member of Soroptomis International. In her spare time Frances loved to sew and embroidery. She made many quilts and those are treasured by family and friends.
Frances share her musical talent as the organist for Trinity United Methodist for more than 40 years. She also played the trumpet and accordion. She led the band as drum major for Elkview High School. She played on the Dragons basketball team and was an avid bike rider. And naturally, she was the Queen of the Conner Reunion. She coordinated crafts for Adult Vacation Bible School at Trinity United Methodist Church for over twenty years.
Frances didn't have biological children but she adopted all of her nieces and nephews as her own - and they all loved her as much as their own parents. She travelled to Texas many times to attend recitals, sporting events, weddings, graduations, births, etc. She was always there and served as the Matriarch of the family.
Most of all Frances will be remembered for having shared every moment of her life helping and caring for others. She never wanted to be the focus of anyone else's attention. She lived the teachings of Acts 20:35 "It is more blessed to give than to receive". She received her joy by giving to others.
Frances was survived by her husband, Richard, and her nieces and nephews, Ruth Ann Blakesley and husband, Art, Joe Stuck and wife, Nancy, Bruce Hall and wife, Judi, Dick Martin, James "Butch" Conner and wife, Shauna, Ellen Martin Shields, Wayne Conner and wife, Deborah, and Lois Ann Stanton and husband, Robert. She was also survived by 26 great nieces and nephews, 33 great great nieces and nephews and many great great great nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Ehman and Howard George Conner, and her siblings, Ione Grose, Doris Stuck, Fern Martin, Freda Hall, and James "Jimmy" Conner.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.
Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2626 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, West Virginia 25302 or the charitable organization of your choice.