Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
GAIL (JOHNSON) HARRISON, of Sissonville, died at Hubbard Hospice House on October 3, 2022.

Gail was born January 8, 1937 in Roane County to Floyd "Dick" Johnson and Velva Opal Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 of her 8 siblings. The family moved to Kanawha County when Gail was a young child and she attended Watts Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Junior High School. She played basketball and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School.

