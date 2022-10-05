Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
GAIL (JOHNSON) HARRISON, of Sissonville, died at Hubbard Hospice House on October 3, 2022.
Gail was born January 8, 1937 in Roane County to Floyd "Dick" Johnson and Velva Opal Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 of her 8 siblings. The family moved to Kanawha County when Gail was a young child and she attended Watts Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Junior High School. She played basketball and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School.
Gail's top priorities were serving the Lord and her family. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in the 1950s. Her service during her long-time membership at Calvary Church of the Nazarene included Children's Church Director, Church Secretary, and decorating the church for numerous events. In 2013, she was presented with The Distinguished Service Award from the Church of the Nazarene.
Gail married John Harrison more than 65 years ago, on March 2, 1957. She loved cheering on and telling folks about the sporting and other activities of her sons, Stephen John (Kristen) and Jamie Kent (Elizabeth). She also loved visiting or hosting her four Tennessee grandchildren Lydia (Brandon Billings), Brianna, Mariana, and Patrick) and her two Kanawha County grandchildren Benjamin and Maggie .
Gail and John were seldom apart and very active up to just weeks before her death. She was excited to get a new Toyota Camry not long ago and kept it on the roads with their weekly (sometimes more than weekly) trips to Jim's Spaghetti and other restaurants.
Gail was also known to many for her long-time work as an Assistant Librarian at the Sissonville Branch of the Kanawha County Public Library. She worked both in the original building as well as the current facility and hosted Story Time for many of the children who grew up in the Sissonville Community.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Pocatalico, WV, with Pastor Edison Hager officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. The service will include a time for those who wish to share their memories of Gail. Burial will be in Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Pocatalico. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Gail's memory be made to Calvary Church of the Nazarene or a ministry of your choice.