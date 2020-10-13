GEORGE EDWARD TUTTLE, 66, of Charleston, WV passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 after a short illness. George was born June 27, 1954 in Fairbanks, Alaska, son of the late Junior Tuttle (Phyllis Tuttle, Stepmother) and the late Peggy Bailey (Bill Bailey, Stepfather).
George was a 1972 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, where he excelled at Football and Wrestling. George was a starting Defensive End for the WV State Football Team, where he attended college.
George was an accomplished chef who enjoyed cooking country-style food. He was the proud Owner of The Corner Restaurant on Charleston's West Side, where he fed family, friends, and celebrities - all of whom he treasured. He was known for his chicken and dumplings and ramps. George shared his skills with several other area restaurants during his culinary career.
George is survived by his sons Jeremy Tuttle (Della) of Lexington, Kentucky and Chris Tuttle of Charleston, West Virginia; granddaughters Kaitlyn and Addison Tuttle of Lexington, Kentucky (their birth gave George a second chance at life and love); brothers Robbie Campbell and Ronny Bailey of California, and John Tuttle (Tonie) of Clendenin, West Virginia. George remained great friends with his ex-wife and mother of their children, Debbie Martin, of Kenna, West Virginia. The family is thankful for the friendship and care provided by his friend David Moss. Miss you Already Ole Man thank you for everything ESP the smiles and always having my back no matter. I love you and will see you soon Big Daddy. I'm sorry.
George's final wishes were to be cremated with his ashes being released at the beach with a few also scattered on Debbie's property, just to irritate her. There will be a private family ceremony in the future.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.