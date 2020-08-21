GEORGE VENITSANOS, of Charleston passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2020.
George was born on September 2, 1930, son of the late Nick and Moskanthe Venitsanos. He spent his working career as a First Responder with the Charleston Fire Department for more than 30 years. He was an active member of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church and The Gideons. Many volunteer hours were spent sharing the gospel with prisoners in the Charleston jail and praying with those in nursing facilities. In his spare time he was often on one of the many golf courses in the Kanawha County area in the warmer months and in the bowling alley throughout the winter.
George was a devout Christian and is now home with his savior, Jesus Christ. Surviving is wife of 69 years Rosalee; sons George Alan of Charleston, Nick of Westerville, Ohio and Tim of Charleston; daughter Vickie and son-in-law Dennis Pacilio of Conway, SC; granddaughter Maria Venitsanos and great grandson Michael of Hampton, Va., grandson, Joseph Aleco of Charleston, SC, and sisters, Francis Darvis of Clendenin, Evangeline and husband Spyro Varthalamis of Midlothian, Va.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Online condolences may be sent to terrybollinger1@aol.com.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.