GLENN FOWLKES, born December 28, 1937 passed away on December 9, 2020 at Sweet Briar Assisted Living in Dunbar. He was predeceased by his mother and father Sylvia and Chester Fowlkes, brothers Chester and Donald Fowlkes, son-in-law Mark Scohy, and wife Catherine Fowlkes.
He graduated from South Charleston High School, West Virginia State College, and was an Army veteran. He was a 50 year employee of the West Virginia Department of Highways. He married Catherine Woodall in 1956 and joined her in heaven on her birthday, December 9.
His passion was serving his Lord Jesus Christ. He was a Deacon Emeritus at Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston and taught a variety of Sunday School classes over the years. He is best remembered for his kindness, good humor, and big laugh.
Surviving are his daughter Beth Scohy of Charleston, granddaughter Jessica Scohy of Charleston, and grandson David Scohy of Charlotte, North Carolina. The family will gather for a small graveside service on December 14, at Graceland Cemetery with the Rev. David Moutz officiating.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.