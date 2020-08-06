Essential reporting in volatile times.

Glenn Mae Burns
SYSTEM

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

GLENN MAE BURNS, 87, of Charleston, daughter of the late William E. Pennington and Thelma Lockard, died August 3, 2020 at CAMC. "Sunny", a devoted, fun-loving mother, who enjoyed games with her grandchildren, gardening, canning and the out-of-doors.

Surviving, sons; William C. Burns, Jr., Bradford Lane Burns; daughter, Rebecca Jo Couch; sisters Jo Ferrell, Phyllis Pennington; brothers, Arnold Pennington, Dwight Pennington; grandchildren; Joe Burns, Jenny Burns, Jessy Burns, William Burns III, Bryan Burns, Elizabeth Burns.

At the request of the family, a previously recorded service will be available to view on the Bollinger Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, August 7, at 2:00 PM. Pastor Jesse Waggoner of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston, officiated her service. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, William Carl Burns, Sr. in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Bollinger Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.