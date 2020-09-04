MRS. HELEN JEAN BEAVER, age 89, of Crestwood, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Mrs. Beaver was born in Charleston, WV on January 14, 1931 to the late John Eli Carver and Freddie O' Dallas Parsons Carver. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Crestwood 2nd Ward.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Freddie Ann Burnett (William "Bill" Burnett); granddaughters, Heather Brady (Bryan), Laura Jansson (Wes), Amy Jones (Nick), Allison Freeman (Clint); great- grandchildren, Rylee, Austin, Abby, Bethany, Dominic, Tanner, Zeke, Claire, Logan, Cody, Carson, Cole and Gavin; nieces, Karen Laible Newcombe, Linda Laible Falco, Anita Welcher Stringert, Vicki Beaver Wilson and Helen Faye Beaver Stowers; nephews, Andy Welcher, Carl Beaver, John Carver and Rob Laible; sister-in-law, Josephine Beaver Welcher and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (6401 Westwind Way, Crestwood, KY). Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
For West Virginia family and friends, there will be a funeral service at 1:30 on Sunday, September 6, at Bollinger Funeral Home (420 Lee St. W., Charleston, WV). Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park (St. Albans, WV).
Expressions of sympathy may made to Hosparus, the American Cancer Society or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. www.subfuneralhome.com