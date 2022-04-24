Bollinger Funeral Home
HELEN KELLY CHAPMAN, 94, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, at home surrounded by her family.
Helen was born on October 5, 1927 in Charleston, WV to the late Harry and Florence Chittum. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1945 and attended Morris Harvey College. Helen retired from Columbia Gas Transmission after 27 years of service as an illustrator in the Civil Engineering Department. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of South Charleston. Helen was also a member of Eastern Star Charleston Chapter 88, a contributing member of ASPCA, and loved her pets dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her, husband, Jack K Chapman; brother, Harold Ray Chittum; aunt, Nettie Carney; cousin, Kate Carney.
She is survived by her sons, Barry Kelly (Linda) of Charleston, Roger Chapman (Jill) of South Charleston; brother in-law, Donnie Chapman (Terri) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; sisters in-law, Anne Chapman of Cocoa Beach, FL., Rowena Chittum of Columbia, SC.; granddaughters, Lindsay Kelly (Matt), Katie Kelly (James), Meredith Capito (Joseph), Stephanie Kelly Desir (Cleef), and several nieces and nephews.
Special recognition and thanks to her caregivers for their dedication and care; Tiffany Waugh, Susan Boggess, and Brandy Bailey. The family also wishes to extend special thanks to the HospiceCare team.
A service will be held in the chapel at Sunset Memorial Park on Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Paul Helmick officiating. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, will be handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Association, in honor of Helen Chapman, for her love of animals. Donations can be sent to 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311 or made online at adoptcharleston.com ive.