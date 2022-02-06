HENRY C. "HOPPY" SHORES, of Charleston, WV, dedicated community and political leader dies at 92.
Shores, Henry C of Charleston, WV peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on February 4th, 2022. He was the loving husband of Bronson Garcelon Shores for 68 years.
Born in 1930 in Dunbar, WV, he was the son of the late Henry Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Shores.
Hoppy attended Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Stonewall Jackson High School where his talents as a star running back led the Generals to the 1947 State Championship.
In 1949, Hoppy was honored with the Kennedy Award, given to the state's top high school football player. Hoppy also won the West Virginia state high school 440-yard dash, setting a record that stood for many years.
After graduating high school, Hoppy was awarded the Loyalty Endowment Scholarship at West Virginia University. At WVU, Hoppy was elected class president just as he was in his senior year at Stonewall. Upon graduating with a business degree from WVU, he served in the US Army earning the rank of major. While stationed in Oklahoma and Texas, Hoppy observed little league football and brought his passion back to Charleston where he coached the Midwestern little league team which lead to the formation of "Hoppy's Little Generals". Hoppy's working career started in the insurance business and lead to the development of the "Hoppy Shores Insurance Agency". Later he became involved in numerous real estate projects throughout the Kanawha valley.
Hoppy began his political career in 1968 as a Kanawha County Commissioner and proceeded to serve 42 years as a commissioner and 4 years in the WV State Legislature. As the longest serving Kanawha County commissioner in history, with an unmatched record of public service, he was honored by naming the commission courtroom "The Henry C. 'Hoppy' Shores Courtroom". He served on the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation board and was elated to have Henry "Hoppy" Shores Drive along with Hoppy's Little Express Train named in his honor. Hoppy was instrumental in retaining the Kanawha County Airport in Charleston and was a proud member of the Yeager Airport Board of Directors. He was influential in bringing the Continental Football League "Charleston Rockets" to Charleston.
In addition to his beloved wife Bronson, Hoppy leaves to cherish his memory four children: Henry C Shores Jr. of Richmond, VA, Sherry Akers (Mike) of Lexington, KY, Scott Shores of Charleston, WV and Lynn Maddox (John) of Lexington, KY. Hoppy is grandfather to 4 grandchildren: Tayler Valentine (Greg) of Charlotte, NC, Audrey Randolph (Chris) of Charleston, SC, Austin Akers of Washington, DC and Samantha Johnson (Austin) of Jupiter, FL. Hoppy also leaves behind five great grandchildren: Shores Valentine, Winnie Valentine, Walter Valentine, Merritt Valentine and Trudy Valentine.
He is pre-deceased by his brothers, William "Bill" Shores, Robert Shores and his loving sisters Mary Elizabeth "Boots" Long, Violet "Tuny" Markham and Annabelle Shores.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., on February 10th, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25311. Celebration of Life to follow at Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV from 2 p.m., to 5 p.m.,
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coonskin Park Foundation Inc., 375 Henry C Hoppy Shores Drive, Charleston, WV 25302.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.