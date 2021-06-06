HETTIE JULET MYERS, 86, of Charleston, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2021, after a short illness.
A loving wife and mother, she was born August 28, 1934, in Gandeeville, WV, the youngest of seven children of Virgil and Louella Stephen's.
Hettie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ray Kenneth Myers, granddaughter Jessica Rae Myers and grandson Justin Allen Myers.
Surviving is her son Paul Myers (Cristy) of Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter Brenda Myers of Charleston, WV, and grandson John Myers of Savannah, Georgia.
Hettie was a lifelong member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, and retired from Kanawha County Schools where she was a aide working with kindergarten, special needs, and behavior disorder children.
Her greatest joys were spending time with her children and grandchildren. It was often said in the Myers household that if they knew how much fun grandchildren were, they would have has them first!
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor George Webb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family requests in memorial, contributions be made to the West Virginia/Kentucky Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40218.