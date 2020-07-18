IDA MAE WHITTINGTON, 91, of Charleston, daughter of the late Wilkes and Ida Mae Whittington, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston.
She was retired from the Purity Maid Baking Co., Charleston, with many years of service and was a member of the First Advent Christian, Charleston. Ida was a 1948 graduate of Charleston High School.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Carrie Forshee, Mary Whittington, Helen Blessing, Emma Lee Quarles; and brothers, John Whittington, Charles Ernest Whittington, Clarence Whittington.
Surviving, son and daughter-in-law, Jackie and Denise Whittington.
There will be a private family service at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Burial will be in Mt. View Memorial Park, Charleston.