JACK WILSON HICKMAN, 92 of Charleston, passed away on January 4, 2021. Jack was the youngest child of James and Nora Hickman. He enjoyed a happy childhood in the Capitol Hill area of Charleston. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1946 and graduated from Morris Harvey College in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He retired from Union Carbide with more than 35 years of service. Jobs from earlier years included Baird Hardware on the West Side, Dupont, Libby Owens, and Montgomery Ward. He served his country in the Korean War with the 329th Comm Recon Co, serving in the Army from 1951-1953. He was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Gardner Hickman, his parents, his brothers and sisters: Hally Hickman, George Hickman, Bill Hickman, Carrie Bucklen and Nora Bibbee. Also, his nephews: Mac & Bob Bibbee, Sherwood "Buddy" Helmick and Roger Hickman.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Jeff Atkinson. His granddaughters and their husbands, Amy and Josh Potter, and Kelsey and Josh Stalnaker. His great-grandchildren, Aaron Jack and Norah Elizabeth Potter, and Ava Ann Stalnaker. His nieces and nephews, Pat Whitley, Janet Shores, Herb Hickman, Jimmy Hickman, and Tim Hickman.
Jack was a kind and generous man and enjoyed helping others. He was a joy to his family, friends, and neighbors. He was well known in the community, eating meals at CAMC cafeteria and shopping at yard sales. He was always on the hunt for unique items at Goodwill and Salvation Army. Everyone knew Jack by name. His greatest joy in life was being "Papa Jack", spending time and having fun with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Camden Clark Medical Center, Ravenswood Care Center, and Dr. Brad Henry for their care and concern.
Due to the current Covid situation and wishing all to remain safe, the immediate family will have a private gathering. Per his wishes, he was cremated. Bollinger Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be emailed to hickmancondolences@yahoo.com.