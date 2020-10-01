JANET CAROL GOOD, 71, of Charleston, died Wednesday September 23, 2020 at home.
She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of the Kanawha Valley, Janet enjoyed being with her family and was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Good, Sr.; parents, Harry and Lucille Hanna; brother, Jonathan Hanna. Surviving, son, Raymond Good, Jr.; daughter, Angela Kushner; brother, Byron Hanna; grandchildren, Savannah Kushner, Rachel Good, Joshua Good, Alex Kushner, Matthew Good, Joseph Good; great-grandson, Kingston Ray.
Service will be 10 a.m., Friday October 2, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor John Rutherford officiating.
Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.