JANET FAYE ASHWORTH HOFFMAN, 81, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020, following a long illness. She was born on July 16, 1939, to the late H. Arnold and Jewell Ashworth.
She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and later married Robert E. "Bob" Hoffman on August 23, 1976, and was married for 23 years until his passing in 1999. Janet retired from St. Francis Hospital after 47 years of service as the EEG Department Head.
Janet loved the Lord. She was a Christian and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching gameshows, and her favorite TV shows. She enjoyed sitting and talking to Mikey-Mike and all the times he brought her cheese biscuits. Jan-Jan, as she was affectionately called, cooked family dinner every Sunday. She enjoyed having all the kids at her house, even when they ran in and out and slammed the door. She enjoyed playing a prank on her family, too, and did so when you least expected it. She truly without a doubt loved her family with all her heart.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Patricia A. Ashworth; her brothers James R. "Dick" Ashworth and Harrison L. Ashworth, and infant brother and sister, Gene and Jane; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her sister Linda L. Ashworth of Charleston and her brother, Terry L. Ashworth of Myrtle Beach, SC; her nieces, Dawn Ashworth and Misti Ashworth; nephew, Matt Ashworth (Wanda); her great nieces, TaKiyah, Kaydence and Presley; and great nephews, Noah, Robbie and Jayden.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with the Rev. Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 14, at the funeral home.