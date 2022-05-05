Bollinger Funeral Home
JARRELL CLIFTON PARKER, 89 of Charleston, WV passed away, April 27, 2022. Jarrell was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ada Parker, brother, Kenneth Parker, and sister, Verlie Siska. Jarrell graduated Stonewall Jackson High School in 1950. He worked for 40 years for C&P Telephone Company. Jarrell was an accomplished singer and was a long-time member and song director at the Kanawha City Church of Christ. He taught many to lead the song service. His love for vocal music led him to become a founding member of the C&P Choraliers. He was also a member of the Charleston Civic Chorus as a first tenor. Additionally, he was the cantor at the Scottish Rite Valley of Charleston. Jarrell became a Mason at the Griffithsville Lodge No. 71 and in 3 short months rose to the sublime degree of Master Mason. He later received the thirty-second degree of the Scottish Rite and a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine.
His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed and cherished by his loving wife, Myrna Marlene Parker, his two sons and daughter, Jarrell Clifton Parker II (Debra), Neil Fredrick Parker (Cynthia), Emily Parker Edmonds (Kip), his grandchildren; Megan Parker Easter (Brandon), Jeffrey Clifton Parker, Teddy Edmonds, & Eva Edmonds; his sisters-in-laws, Norma Parker & Joyce Harlan, his step-grandchildren, Rikki, Randi, & Ronald Halvorson, Jr, and many nieces and nephews that loved him.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jarrell's name to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387.