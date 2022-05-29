Bollinger Funeral Home
In Mathew 6:21 it says, "For where your treasure is there will your heart be also"
Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore's heart was with her family for that was her treasure.
JEAN ROSEMARY BOYD MOORE, 92 of Charleston, West Virginia passed on to her Heavenly Father. She was born in Charleston on December 16, 1929 to the late Herbert and Clara Isabella Laughorn Boyd. She was a graduate of Charleston High School where she was a majorette and went on to receive a degree from Morris Harvey College in Elementary Education (where she was also a majorette) and a Master's in Education from WV Graduate College.
Jean was married to her college sweetheart, Louis, for 56 years. They met while she was a majorette and he played in the band.
Her love for children led her into a career in public education where she was an elementary school teacher and principal. Jean was a member of the National Elementary School Principal's Association and the Kanawha County Teacher's Association. She also loved to travel with her family spending many days at Ocean Isle and Kiawah Island. She traveled to Europe, Alaska, and Hawaii with Louie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Louis Jr.; brother Ashby Boyd. Surviving, son, Walter Louis Moore III and his wife Clara, of Kenna; daughter, Martha Jean Moore Law and her husband Pat of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Levy (Jeff), Aaron Moore (Kristin), David Moore (Mark), Jennifer Law, Robert Moore (Andrea); nine great grandchildren.
Service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday May 31, 2022 at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charleston. Jeans life will be celebrated with a visitation at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston from 5 - 8 p.m., Monday May 30, 2022. Burial will be in the family plot in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.