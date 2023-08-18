Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

JEFFREY "JEFF" ALAN FERRELL, 74, of Charleston departed this life Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Born August 18, 1948. A son of the late Howard Allen and Ruth Marie (Jackson) Ferrell. Also preceding him in death was the love of his life, his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Ann Ferrell.

