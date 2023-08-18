Bollinger Funeral Home
JEFFREY "JEFF" ALAN FERRELL, 74, of Charleston departed this life Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born August 18, 1948. A son of the late Howard Allen and Ruth Marie (Jackson) Ferrell. Also preceding him in death was the love of his life, his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Ann Ferrell.
Jeff served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era. He was an active and faithful member of the Living Faith Church in Marmet, WV and The Salvation Army. He was also a member of the West Side Neighborhood Association and Business Council. He faithfully attended church and especially enjoyed midweek Bible study. He was an avid reader but especially enjoyed reading and studying his Bible. He graduated from the Morris Harvey College and was part of the UC Alumni Association. He was also a member of the Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. Jeff was a family man and loved his family dearly. He often said his daughter was the best the Lord could ever give him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter, Jennifer Curia (Sam) of South Charleston; Sister, Lori Ray (Jimmy) of Charleston; grandson whom he adored, Anthony "AJ" Joseph Curia of South Charleston; special sister-in-law whom he thought of like a sister, Janie Bowles (Nate) of Charleston; brother-in-law who was like a brother to him, Joseph (Millicent) Solomon as well as a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home with Pastor Don Kinder officiating. Cremation has been observed and his ashes will be scattered privately at a later date.