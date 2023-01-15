Thank you for Reading.

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

With extreme sorrow, the family of JOHN BARRETT LAWMAN, 86, of Cross Lanes, WV, announces his passing following a long illness. John, "Jay", or "JB" as he was known by family and friends, died peacefully with his loving children by his side on January 7th, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Diane H. Lawman, in 2022, and his half-sister Denice, "Dede" Carney in 2019, as well as his parents.

A beloved husband, father, and friend, he will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He was the son and only child of the late Walter Raymond Lawman and Catherine Mullen Benninger, and step parents Clarice J. Lawman and Donald Benninger.

