Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
With extreme sorrow, the family of JOHN BARRETT LAWMAN, 86, of Cross Lanes, WV, announces his passing following a long illness. John, "Jay", or "JB" as he was known by family and friends, died peacefully with his loving children by his side on January 7th, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Diane H. Lawman, in 2022, and his half-sister Denice, "Dede" Carney in 2019, as well as his parents.
A beloved husband, father, and friend, he will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He was the son and only child of the late Walter Raymond Lawman and Catherine Mullen Benninger, and step parents Clarice J. Lawman and Donald Benninger.
He is survived by children Nikola Lawman of Cross Lanes, WV, John Lawman, Jr (Shannon) of Hurricane, WV, and Terrace Nason (Andy) of Charleston, WV and grandchildren Brady, Shawn and Hayley Lawman, and Sarah, Jacob, and David Nason. Also surviving is half-sister Debbie Miller (Larry) of Free Union, VA.
John attended Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg, WV, where he met his high school sweetheart, Diane, whom he later married. Following graduation, he attended West Virginia University and Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston). John was a banker and spent much of his early years at The Bank of West Virginia on Charleston's West Side, where he developed many friendships over that span. He also worked at Putnam County Bank several years before retiring.
John volunteered with the Charleston West Side Midwestern Little League Baseball association serving as an Assistant Coach for the West Side Lions. He was an avid lifelong WVU fan, seldom missing a basketball or football game on TV. He loved playing golf and was a member of the River Rats Golf group, which he so enjoyed. John was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston, WV.
We would like to extend a special "Thank You" to friend and caregiver Tara McClure for her loving kindness and care of our father, especially during this past year, and to hospice workers, Jo in particular, who were angels providing Dad with the best care during his final days.
A funeral service honoring both John and Diane will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Ellis Conley officiating. Friends may be received one hour prior to the service. Following the service, a graveside service in the Upper Chapel will be conducted at Cunningham Memorial Park, in St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311, or a charity of your choice.