Dr. JOHN VINCENT MERRIFIELD, Jr (78) passed away on February 7, 2021 after an extended illness.
He was born in Charleston, WV to the late Coral (Duffield) and John Merrifield, Sr.
John was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson 1960, Morris Harvey College 1964, West Virginia School of Medicine 1968. Post graduate work was done at Brooke Army Hospital.
He served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971 as an Army Captain and Battalion Aid Surgeon, 11th Armored Cavalry, Black Horse Brigade.
Upon returning home, John joined Dr. Joseph Smith in 1971 as a Family Practitioner in Dunbar. John was instrumental in the growth of his practice which became Dunbar Medical Associates, PLLC in 1989, one of the largest Family Practice groups in the state of WV.
John had an exuberant love for life and people. His true passion was the practice of medicine. He was a gifted physician. He loved his patients. He was a partner with Dunbar Medical Associates for 40 years. He was Medical Director for Dunbar Nursing Home for 30 years. He volunteered at Health Right. He was an Associate Professor for the West Virginia School of Medicine and Marshall School of Medicine. He accepted students from the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, teaching and mentoring each student.
He earned many awards and accomplishments. Among some were: John was named Doctor of the Year "FAMILY DOC" by the WV Family Practice Association. He served and chaired many hospital committees. He was awarded Third Year Membership into WV Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He served as state President of the WV Family Practice Association. He received a "Distinguished Service Award" from the West Virginia Health Care Association.
John was a very spiritual man and belonged to Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral. He loved God, his family, friends, travel, fine dining, cigars, the arts, classical music, and gardening. He traveled extensively. His favorite trip was going to Russia, visiting, and lecturing at Medical Schools.
John was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Carolyn Sue Merrifield. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Diane Cullen Merrifield; Sons, Michael Merrifield, and Patrick Merrifield; loving siblings, brother, Denny Merrifield, sister Donna Merrifield Williams (Buster) brother Steve Merrifield (Kathy), sister-in-law, Roxanne Lucas (Dr Aaron), Niece, Shannon Williams Burdette (Patrick) and Nephews, Eric Merrifield and Thomas Nelson, Special Angel Friends: Nancee Barnette, Dr. John Lilly, Dr. Jonathan Lilly, Dr. Christopher Bowman, Dr. Bill Byrd, Jennifer Dunn, Robert Hamon, Dr. Ali Imani, and Beau Bundy who have all loved and supported him over the years.
John was a beautiful and honorable human being, bigger than life, compassionate, and loving. He was an angel to many people and now he is a TRUE ANGEL.
Due to COVID a private family service will be held. He will be interred at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, South Charleston, WV at the Merrifield Family Burial.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice, WV School of Medicine, WV Public Broadcasting, or Health Right of Charleston. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.