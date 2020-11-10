Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

JON CHARLES HARRISON, 69, of Charleston, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.