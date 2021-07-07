JUDITH (JUDY) WILSON HILL, of Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2021, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born on June 7, 1942 in Clarksburg, WV. Judy attended West Virginia State University. She was Executive Director of the West Virginia Trial Lawyers Association before retiring. She was an active member of The Baptist Temple Church and sang in the choir. Judy loved to play golf and bridge in Charleston and her home in Florida.
Judy is survived by her stepsons, Randy Wilson of NC, Thomas (Yumiko) of Morgantown, WV, R. Edison (Ed) Hill of Charleston, WV, and David Lee Hill of NC. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Brian (Natalie) Wilson, Mariko Wilson, Asani (David) Anderson, Dr. Katherine (Jason) Calloway, Woody (Kelli) Hill, Dr. David Lee Hill, Jr. and Dr. Nickolas Hill.
Judy was proceeded in death by her husbands, Donald Wilson , Dennie L. Hill, her mother, Loreta Rowe and her step-granddaughter, Helen George.
The family extends special thanks to the caregivers that have provided tender loving care to Judith. Great appreciation is also expressed to her Hospice Care team that visited her regularly in her home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 10, at the Bollinger Funeral Home, located at 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, WV 25302. Visitation will start at 10 a.m., and the service will begin at 11 a.m., with Dr. Jim Hewitt, Pastor of the Baptist Temple, officiating. The body will be laid to rest in Clarksburg, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Judith W. Hill be made to Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301, (https://chasbt.org/give/) or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha, Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387 (https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/).