Judith K. Summerfield

JUDITH "JUDY" KAY SUMMERFIELD, 75, entered into God's eternal glory, with her son by her side, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at CAMC Hospice Care, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Judy was a life-long devoted Christian servant. Her passion and mission were to help others, especially children, those in need locally, and around the world, as a decade's long member of the Women's Home and Foreign Mission Society (WHFMS). The circle of ladies of WHFMS, were special life-long friends. Judy cared deeply for issues surrounding racial & social justice, as well as the treatment of animals, and contributed to those organizations regularly. Judy worked for the University of Charleston - College of Business, and a 15 year career with Columbia Gas Transmission Co. She especially enjoyed the monthly retiree luncheons with her former Columbia Gas friends and co-workers.
Preceding her in death were father Kelly Roy, mother Charlene Roy, and husband Larry Summerfield. She is survived by her son Randy, brother Bob Roy (Debi), sister Pat Reed (Kent), sister-in-law's Linda Casto, and Trena McKinney (David). Most of all, Judy dearly loved the children of her family, Tiffany, Aidan, Michelle, Ethan, Ava Grace, Sarah, Dawna, Kaylen, Ella, Tamika, Camdyn, and Davy.
In keeping with Judy's caring for others, she specifically requested a graveside service be held in her memory, due to the current COVID-19 resurgence. The graveside memorial will be held at a later date at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston, with Father Jonathon Moyers officiating. Bollinger Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Donations in Judy's honor may be made to - Mana Meal c/o St. John's Episcopal Church - 1105 Quarrier St. Charleston, WV 25301, Kanawha/Charleston Humane Association: 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311, or Faith-WHFMS: 4510 Staunton Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304