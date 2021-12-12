Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
KELLY DAWN HUDSON, 38, of Charleston, passed away on November, 2, 2021, at home following a short illness. She was born June, 22, 1983, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of James David and Sharon (King) Hudson, of Charleston, formerly of Belle.
Kelly was a graduate of Riverside High School, and attended West Virginia Junior College. Outside of being a stay-at-home mom for a period of time, she was primarily employed in the service industry. Kelly had a love for the beauty and peace found in nature, and enjoyed many hikes and outdoor adventures with her kids. She loved good music, bonfires, long drives and the ocean, and was incredibly talented, turning what most would consider junk into boho-inspired furnishings and art. She was a free spirit with a gypsy soul. Her laughter was contagious. Kelly would emphatically say that her greatest accomplishments in life were her three beautiful and talented children, of whom she was so very proud. This was often evident by her screaming at the top of her lungs at wrestling matches, or through displays of their artwork, or by the millions of photos and videos she took of them and shared.
Kelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Larry and Ruth King, and paternal grandfather, James A. Hudson. In addition to her parents, Kelly leaves behind her children, Hendrix and Marley Hudson, and Grace Fyall, all of Charleston; MaMaw Betty Hudson, of Little Creek; sister Jessica Hudson, of Charleston; and Uncle Gregory Hudson, of Little Creek, with whom she was very close; in addition to a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, as well as two girls who were very special to her, Jazmine and Seriah Fyall.
Per her wishes, Kelly was cremated. A memorial service will be held at Noon, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Witcher Baptist Church in Belle, where she was also a member, with Pastor Jonathan Eubank officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in Kelly's memory to an organization of your choice, or to Dress for Success River Cities (541 9th Street, Huntington, WV 25701), to support her sister's work of empowering women, of which she was very proud. Bollinger Funeral Home in Charleston handled the arrangements.