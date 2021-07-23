KENNA L. "KENNY" SKILES, 67, of Charleston, entered into rest Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after suffering a stroke. Kenny was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from E.I. DuPont after 40 years of service, where he met many wonderful friends.
Kenny was saved and baptized at the age of 20 at the Oakridge Bible Church, Charleston.
Surviving, children, Jennifer, Justin and Hanna Skiles all of Charleston; mother, Ruth Taylor Skiles; sisters, Carmen White (Myron) of Kenna, WV, Jan Paas (Arno) of Charleston; brothers, Stan Skiles (Teresa) of Williamstown, WV, Dr. Jeffrey Skiles (Emily) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Peyton Kenna, Taylor and Lakota, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, James K. Skiles. Also surviving Kenny is his faithful German Shepherd, Jessie, and his "grand-dog", Texas.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in the Hunt-Donnally Cemetery, Oakridge Drive, Charleston. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Debbie Toney, the nurses and doctors who were involved in Kenna's excellent and compassionate care at the Neurology ICU unit at CAMC General.
A special thanks to Jimmy Hershberger and Kenny Paisley for always being there.