Kermit Eugene Harris
KERMIT EUGENE HARRIS, age 99, a longtime resident of Charleston WV, passed away on January 15, 2023, while at Hubbard Hospice House. He was born on May 19, 1923 near Sutton WV.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Mildred Ruth; brother, James Harold; parents, Aubrey and Dorothy Harris; and granddaughter, Rebekah.

