KERMIT EUGENE HARRIS, age 99, a longtime resident of Charleston WV, passed away on January 15, 2023, while at Hubbard Hospice House. He was born on May 19, 1923 near Sutton WV.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Mildred Ruth; brother, James Harold; parents, Aubrey and Dorothy Harris; and granddaughter, Rebekah.
Kermit is survived by his son, Danny (and his wife Nancy) of Pinch; two grandchildren, Jennifer (and her husband Michael) of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Bradley (and his wife Laura) of Hoover, AL; great grandson, Dallon of Gastonia, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kermit was a graduate of Sutton High School and a WWII Army Veteran, having participated in the D-Day invasion.
He dedicated his life, time, and talents to the building profession, where he owned his own remodeling business and retired as Vice-President of Clendenin Lumber Company.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid reader and gardener.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Bollinger Funeral Home, with Dr. Jim Hewitt officiating. Entombment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit with the family from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
