KIMBERLY DAWN SMITH, 59, of Kanawha City, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston, after a short struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was retired from the WV Division of Highways and the Division of Motor Vehicles with many years of loyal service. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert F. Morris, and mother, Betty Lou Smith; grandparents, Howard and Eunice Smith; aunt, Eloise Leonard; uncle, Guy and aunt, Corky Bailey.
Surviving, uncle, Judson and aunt, Joanna Smith of Dunbar; uncle, Darest and aunt, Brenda Smith of Hurricane; many cousins, especially Howard Bailey of Charleston and Tina Buckner of Beckley; her dog, Herbie and many friends.
The family would like to give special recognition to her Venable Avenue neighbors, Linda Meszaros, Martha Phillips, Butch and Janice Arthur, Mickie Bowles, and Heather Sneed for their love and support of Kimberly during her illness.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or to the CAMC Cancer Center in memory of Kimberly.