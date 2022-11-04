Thank you for Reading.

Kimberly Dawn Smith
KIMBERLY DAWN SMITH, 59, of Kanawha City, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston, after a short struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was retired from the WV Division of Highways and the Division of Motor Vehicles with many years of loyal service. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert F. Morris, and mother, Betty Lou Smith; grandparents, Howard and Eunice Smith; aunt, Eloise Leonard; uncle, Guy and aunt, Corky Bailey.

Surviving, uncle, Judson and aunt, Joanna Smith of Dunbar; uncle, Darest and aunt, Brenda Smith of Hurricane; many cousins, especially Howard Bailey of Charleston and Tina Buckner of Beckley; her dog, Herbie and many friends.

