KIMBERLY JOSEPH "JOE" PENNINGTON, 64, of Charleston, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
Joe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved spending time with his family and helping others whenever he could. He also loved his work, having worked as a structural designer for many years, most recently with CDI Engineering. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served two years as a missionary in Utah.
Joe's love of music was a gift to all through the songs he wrote and sang. He loved his life and was loved by all. Taken from us far too soon, we will miss you, Joe, until we see you again!
Joe was the son of the late Glen Eugene and Anita Arbutus Atkinson Pennington, and was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Gene Pennington.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Rucker Pennington; daughters, Kristen Pennington-Hackman and Kaelyn Pennington of South Charleston; sons, Blake and Derek Pennington of Charleston; stepson Travis Sheets and his wife Kim of Syracuse, NY; stepdaughter Ashley Sheets of South Charleston; grandchildren, Kayden Hackman, Avett Sheets, Hadley Sheets, Cameron Adams, Kyson Adams; brothers, Eric Wayne Pennington and his wife Linda of New Jersey, Warren Lee Pennington and his wife Christy of Charleston; sister, Anita Pennington, of Charleston; sister-in-law, Diane Pennington of Charleston; second "father" Robert Kenneth Atkinson, 95, of Sandy, Utah; close cousin/"brother," Mark Atkinson of Charleston; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
An outdoor service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at The Top of the Hill on Blackberry Farm Lane, 686 Blackberry Farm Lane, Mink Shoals, Charleston, WV 25302, with Bishop Gary Aliff presiding. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, 4704 Pennsylvania Ave., Big Chimney, Kanawha County. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee St. W., Charleston, WV 25302.
Please consider the health of all by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.