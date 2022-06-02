LARRY DAVID DICKERSON age 65, transitioned on the morning of Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in Saint Petersburg, FL. Larry was born on October 5, 1956 in Charleston, WV the fourth of five children to the late Lewis Douglas Dickerson, Sr. and Christine Lewis Dickerson.
Larry was affectionately known by many as "Red" due to having been born with a beautiful head of red hair. He was educated in Kanawha County Schools where he attended J.E. Robins Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Junior, and graduated in 1974 from Stonewall Jackson High. Though not as focused on putting his best foot forward in the classroom as his parents' would have liked, he excelled at and enjoyed college life. Attending Hampton University, like his dad, he graduated in 1979 with a BS Degree in Business Management. While there, Larry made many friends and remained in close contact with a core group of them. Each fall since graduation, except for 2021, he returned to Hampton's homecoming festivities.
Larry was a kind and gentle guy that truly cared about others. Much like his father, he was empathetic and chose to see the good in people, who would always felt better after having an encounter with Larry. He was exceptionally bright and good with numbers. His high emotional intelligence was clearly visible to those who knew him, long before we understood the importance of the (EQ), emotional quotient. As a youngster he kept up with the latest statistics on his favorite athletes before ESPN and similar shows aired and provided similar information.
Always a curious individual, Larry remained well versed on a variety of topics throughout his life and could add an interesting perspective to almost any conversation. He was a great listener who saw and heard you when you most needed him to. Perhaps his most admirable trait was his choice to live life on his terms and at his pace. Even when he realized that remaining true to his path could possibly lead to a few bumps along the way, he chose to do it his way.
Larry's past employment included IBM, AT&T and C&H Taxi. Ultimately, he landed in an area he loved and with a vocation that suited his lifestyle. A lifestyle that gave him the flexibility and control of his time, and the opportunity to meet different people and share his beautiful, gentle and kind spirit.
He leaves behind to cherish so many wonderful memories his only child and the beat of his heart, daughter Lauren Nichole Johnson of Charleston, WV; four brothers Lewis D. "Chuck" Dickerson, Jr (Colleen) of Lakeland, FL, Ronald K. (Maria), and Roderick A. Dickerson both of Charleston, WV; sister Janet M. Jones of Charleston, WV and bonus sister & niece, Christina "Nikki" Dickerson of Lakeland, FL; several nieces and nephews; one aunt and uncle, and a host of cousins.
Service will be 12 Noon Saturday June 4,, 2022 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25301. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Face masks are required.
The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page - Shiloh BC of Charleston.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.