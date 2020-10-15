LARRY J. MULLINS of Charleston, WV went home to be with lord on Saturday October 10, 2020.
He was born April 29th, 1941 in Charleston, WV, to Dennis and Margaret Mullins of St Albans, WV.
Coach Mullins' love for the University of Cincinnati Football program and the fraternity of Sigma Chi was only exceeded by his love and passion for developing, shaping and mentoring of young men through his coaching of football at the collegiate, high school and junior high/middle school levels.
Having coached 13 undefeated Championship teams and being the youngest person in West Virginia Boy Scout history to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout (14), he considered his greatest accomplishment to be instilling pride, loyalty and confidence in young men that would benefit them for the rest of their lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers Steven Cottrell Mullins of St Albans, WV and Pat Mullins of Louisa, Virginia.
He is survived by his son Robert "Bobby"Johnson (Summer) Charleston, WV and grandsons; Avery, Akili, Jackson and Owen Johnson.
Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9am to 11am at Bollinger Funeral Home (formerly Wilson Funeral Home) in Charleston, WV. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, Coach asked that you make a donation to your favorite local Middle School or High School football team as well as take the time to do something positive to help someone along their way.