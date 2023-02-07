Thank you for Reading.

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
LELAND HARRISON "DICK" RIEMAN, 91, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, after nine years illness of Parkinson's/ Dementia.

Dick was born June 10, 1931, to the late Howard and Elma (Dunning) Rieman in Rising Sun, Indiana. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, (twins) Dale Rieman, Cinncinati Ohio and Darrell Rieman of Dayton, Ohio, Wilbur Rieman of Elwood Indiana, infant Lucian Rieman of Rising Sun, Indiana; sisters, Roberta Hastings of Vevay Indiana and Lucille Bunger of Lakewood Colorado.

