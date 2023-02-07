Bollinger Funeral Home
LELAND HARRISON "DICK" RIEMAN, 91, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, after nine years illness of Parkinson's/ Dementia.
Dick was born June 10, 1931, to the late Howard and Elma (Dunning) Rieman in Rising Sun, Indiana. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, (twins) Dale Rieman, Cinncinati Ohio and Darrell Rieman of Dayton, Ohio, Wilbur Rieman of Elwood Indiana, infant Lucian Rieman of Rising Sun, Indiana; sisters, Roberta Hastings of Vevay Indiana and Lucille Bunger of Lakewood Colorado.
He graduated in 1949 from Vevay High School, served in the US Marines as a math instructor. Dick was a 1958 graduate of Ohio State University, and retired as a District Sales Manager for American Honda Motor Company Inc., with 26 years service.
Dick was a member of Charleston Baptist Temple and served as a Sunday School Teacher. He also attended Kanawha Valley Seniors Services the first four years of his illness.
Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Audrey Hartley Rieman of Charleston; daughter, Terry Rieman - Camilletti (Paul) of Moundsville; granddaughter, Dr. Catherine Rieman - Camilletti - Maccone (Pete) of Falls Church, VA; great grandson, Paul Alfred Maccone of Falls Church., VA; two nephews and two nieces.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday February 8, 2023 at Charleston Baptist Temple, with Dr. Jim Hewitt officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the Church. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kanawha Valley Senior Services at 1710 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston WV 25302, or to Kanawha Hospice at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.
