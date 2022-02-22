Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
LILITH JEAN RIGGS CUNNINGHAM, 90, of Sissonville, WV departed this mortal life on February 18, 2022. She was born on January 24, 1932 to John Matthew Riggs and Goldie Cayton in Sandyville, WV, and was the oldest of five daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herbert G. Cunningham, her first-born son, David, her sisters Elaine Riggs Angus and June Riggs Smith, and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Harper Jividen and Jillian Ray.
She is survived by her children Gregory Cunningham (Nancy) of Frederick, MD, Susan Jividen (Terry) of Dunbar, WV, Jeffrey Cunningham (Dana) of Wake Forrest, NC, Paul Cunningham (Kathy) of N. Charleston, SC, and Scott Cunningham (Anna) of Rome, Italy, 20 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren, her sister Linda Sheets of Parkersburg, WV, and sister Connie Donaldson of South Jordan, Utah.
Lilith was raised on a small farm, but she didn't like farm work, so she helped in the house. She graduated from Ripley High School and attended Marshall University.
She worked for 10 years in the office at Thompson Cablevision in Sissonville.
A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many capacities and considered it an honor to serve wherever asked, making many friends along the way.
She was devoted to her family, and loved sewing, quilting, gardening, and serving others. Her favorite seasons were spring, with the new flowers blossoming, and fall, with the fall colors.
A viewing will be held Thursday, February 24, at Bollinger Funeral Home at 420 Lee Street West in Charleston.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2007 McClure Parkway, Charleston, followed by interment at Independence Cemetery, Sandyville, WV.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, Charleston, WV 25387.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is in charge of the arrangements.