LINES ROBERT FERGUSON SR. passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021 at 98 years old surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 1st, 1923 to Dora May (formerly Hauch) and Samuel Harrison Ferguson in Johnson City, Tennessee. Lines moved to West Virginia when he was 12 years old and graduated from Oak Hill High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at 18 years old and served our country proudly for five years rising to Private First Class of the 10th Infantry during his time in service which included a tour overseas during World War II.
He returned home and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts at West Virginia Technical College within three and a half years. During that time he married his sweetheart, Virginia Frances Ferguson in 1946 and had their only son, Lines Robert (Bob) Ferguson Jr. in 1948.
Lines moved with his young family to Charleston in 1960 and became a trusted member of his community as a New York Life Insurance Agent. In his 50 years with New York Life, he won numerous awards and served as a life and qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He was a past president of the Charleton Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, a former member of the Lion's club in Mount Hope, and a member of Baptist Temple Church in Charleston.
In his spare time, Lines spent many beautiful afternoons on the golf course with friends and colleagues. He was also an avid reader, who spent many hours speed-reading books and in his later years, he became an author of one of his beloved western novels.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents Dora and Samuel Ferguson, his son, Lines Robert (Bob) Ferguson Jr. and numerous family members. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Virginia Frances Ferguson of Charleston and brother-in-law Leland & Joyce Hess of Columbia, South Carolina. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Diane (Russell) Ferguson of Charleston as well as his five grandchildren, Eric Ferguson (Pennsylvania), Andrew Ferguson (Missouri), Christopher Ferguson (Charleston), Meghann Ferguson (Charleston) and Mary Kathryn Ferguson (Florida) and his only great-grandchild Audrey Ferguson (Moundsville).
A special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Arthur B. Hodges Center who provided wonderful care for him daily and to the nurses from HospiceCare who were with him in the end.
Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Dr. Jim Hewitt officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one prior to the service at the funeral home.