LOIS ANN BURGESS (QUESENBERRY), 77 of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was a 1962 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and retired from Stonewall Jackson Middle School as a cafeteria manager. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew "Jack" and Willie Quesenberry; six brothers, six sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Burgess; daughters, Becki Rucker (Larry), Beth Skiles (David); granddaughters, Brittne Wiles (Zach), Alyssa Null (Robbie), Carley Skiles and Desirae Rucker; great-grandsons, Alexander and William Cavender, Ross Null.
Service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387 or visit hospicecare.org.