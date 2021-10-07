"She speaks wisely. She teaches faithfully. She watches over family matters. Her children stand up and call her blessed. Her husband also rises up, and he praises her. He says, "Many women do excellent things. But you are better than all the others." Charm can fool you. Beauty fades. But a woman who has respect for the Lord should be praised. Give her honor for all that her hands have done. Let everything she has done bring praise to her at the city gate." Proverbs 31: 26 - 31
LOIS JOHNSON SISSON peacefully entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the age of 95. Growing up on Charleston's West Side, she was a proud product of Stonewall Jackson High School. After spending much of her adult life in Sissonville, Lois returned to Charleston for the latter years of her life. She retired from the Public Service Commission.
Her husband of sixty-nine years, Oral, preceded her in death. Both born in September 1926, he's been patiently awaiting their Heavenly reunion since 2017. Surviving Lois are her son, Edward A. Sisson (Charleston) and the light of her life, her beautiful and brilliant granddaughter, Sarah Kathleen Sisson, MPH (Parkersburg ).
The second born of Charles and Altha Johnson's ten children, in addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by six sisters and one brother. Also preceding her in death were brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Hershel and Josephine Sisson, Henry and Nyldean Fisher and Roberta "Boots" Sisson.
In addition to Ed and Sarah, left to cherish their memories of Lois are her sister, Rose Smith (Charleston); her brother and sister-in-law, William and Cathy (Lewisburg); her brother-in-law Stanley Sisson (St. Albans); her former daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Parkersburg); and, a host of nieces and nephews.
Lois was a loyal member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, in Kanawha City. Just as when she was a member of Humphrey's Memorial United Methodist, Sissonville, Lois devoted her time and God-given talents in the advancement of God's Church and for the betterment of her community. In addition to her church activities, Lois was an active Eastern Star and was active in Elks D.O.E.S. She served as First Lady of the West Virginia Elks, as Oral served as President.
Lois was a great example of a servant leader and provided valuable lessons for her family and friends, never making a matter about herself - keeping the focus on others and the cause at hand. Dignified, refined and gracious, Lois served as a great role model and leaves behind a generation who know their lives are richer for having known her, loved her, and been loved by her.
Consistent with her very specific instructions, no visitation or formal funeral service will be held. A graveside service, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Dunbar), will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the "Oral E. and Lois J. Sisson Memorial Fund for Missions" at the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. - P.O. Box 3811 Charleston, WV 25338.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is serving the Sisson family.