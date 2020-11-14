LORRAINE M. DAVIDSON, 89, of Hurricane, passed away November 12, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and moved to WV in 1934. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School Class of 1950. She volunteered as a dog walker at the Putnam County Animal Shelter. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She is survived by her husband Daniel E Davidson, her daughter, Nancy L Davidson of Hurricane and her son Daniel (Dee) Davidson of Charleston. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Genesis Healthcare Putnam Center, 300 Seville Rd., Hurricane, WV 25526 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.