Zakaib
LUCIA MARIA DERITO ZAKAIB, 85,of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Wed. AUG 11, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital after an unexpected event.
Maria "Mary" was born March 21, 1936, the youngest daughter of Giovanni and Fedela Pollotto DeRito. The family settled in Richwood, WV where she and her siblings were raised and educated. After graduating high school, Mary moved to Charleston, WV where she lived and worked and eventually met and married Paul Zakaib Jr. in 1967.
Mary loved to run the streets of Charleston shopping with her sister, especially after she was blessed with grandchildren. She was a doting wife, mother and grandmother.
Survived by her sons, Paul Zakaib lll, and Stefan (Shannon) Zakaib, three grandchildren, Gracin, Gavin and Gage Zakaib, and sister, Linda DeRito, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, Paul Zakaib Jr., her parents, four brothers, Alfonse, Fred, Pete, and Vitalino DeRito, and five sisters, Giovanni D'Onofrio, Rose Pallotto, Annette Mazzella, Matilda DeRito, and Ida Kirkland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday August 17, 2021, at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the gathering space at Sacred Heart. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.