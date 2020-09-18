LUCY BOOTH, age 96 passed away 9-14-20 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home. At 3 years of age Lucy was taken to an orphanage in Elkins and was then later reared in foster homes. She graduated in 1939 from Guyan Valley High School and WV Business College in 1941. She was a secretary for Huntington Wholesale Furniture, part time secretary for R.H. Kyle Furniture, secretary in the State Treasurer Office and retired from WV Department of Highways in 1984.
She and her husband were members of Charleston Baptist Temple since 1953.
Preceding her in death was her husband C. Dennis Booth of 69 1/2 years. Lucy is survived by several of her husband's nieces and nephews and many loyal friends.
Lucy would like to be remembered as someone who did the best she could and to give God the glory.
Private graveside service will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Huntington at 1 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020.
Memorial contributions can be made to Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25302.
Bollinger Funeral Home will be handling her services..