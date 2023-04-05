Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
MARIAN DILLARD THAXTON, 96, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023, Palm Sunday, at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing. She had just celebrated her 96th birthday on March 23rd.
She was a 76-year member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she was welcomed as a 20-year-old newlywed. Before having her daughters, she was employed by GMAC. She loved and was gifted at sewing, quilting and working in her garden.
She was born in Montgomery on March 23, 1927, to the late Gerald and Violet Dillard. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard Thaxton; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Betty Thaxton; brother-in-law, Robert Thacker; and nephew, Norman Robert Harlan, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Giles (Joseph) and Martha Phillips (Scott); grandsons, Davis and Taylor Giles and Carter and Garrett Phillips; sister Gail Harlan (Whitey); sister-in-law, Hester Thacker; and three nieces.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25302, with Pastor Dawn Adamy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A special thank you to the staff of Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center for their loving care they took of Marian during the last 14 months.
In lieu of flowers, donation are suggested to the Outreach Ministry at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church.