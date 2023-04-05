Thank you for Reading.

Marian Dillard Thaxton
SYSTEM

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

MARIAN DILLARD THAXTON, 96, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023, Palm Sunday, at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing. She had just celebrated her 96th birthday on March 23rd.

She was a 76-year member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she was welcomed as a 20-year-old newlywed. Before having her daughters, she was employed by GMAC. She loved and was gifted at sewing, quilting and working in her garden.

Recommended for you