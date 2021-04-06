MARILYN AKERS PARSONS WALKER passed on Saturday, April 3 in Morgantown, W.Va. Marilyn was born on the west side in Charleston, W.Va, where she lived her entire life. She was an intelligent, kind, strong, fiercely independent, generous woman. She joked that she could cry at a simple TV commercial but was tough as nails as she gracefully handled health issues later in life. She was 87.
Marilyn has one son, Mike Parsons, of Morgantown, daughter-in-law Julie, and three grandchildren, Kendra, Kaitlin, and Ryan. She will be missed in physical presence but not in spirit as Ryan marries Codi Mimun in Palm Beach, Fla. next month. Her bond with Mike was close. They endured the loss of her husband and Mike's dad, Robert Clair Parsons, in 1969. She was so proud of Mike and his family. In her own words during her final days, "she did good" and that, she did. Her legacy will live on through each of them.
She was married to Ron Walker, of Charleston. Marilyn and Ron lived a great life together along with their dogs over the years, Gretchen, Callie, and Kaylee. They enjoyed projects and took great pride in their home. They were married for 35 years. Ron passed in 2016.
Marilyn was the daughter of C.E. and Erma Akers. She was very close to her parents and couldn't wait to see them again. Her siblings, Winton Akers, Tommy Akers, and Ellen Armstrong were her best friends. Winton's family, Cookie, Julie, and Lara and their families were great joys in her life. She loved Tommy's wife, Carolyn, and his children, Michael and Katie. Marilyn and Ron loved their visits with Ellen and her husband, Dave.
Marilyn loved her family, playing Bridge with friends (her grandchildren teased her that she needed to stop "building" bridges in her "old" age), and playing piano in her earlier years. Marilyn was an excellent cook and was well-known for her homemade pies. She was a head majorette and Miss Stonewall at Stonewall Jackson High School.
She had the reputation of spoiling her grandkids. Once she retired from Union Carbide, she found great joy in having each grandchild visit for their own week each summer. Her grandkids spent years trying to get her to admit that each was actually her favorite but she never budged, even in her final days.
Marilyn received amazing care at Mon Health Medical Center. Everyone at Mon Health, from Drs. Englund and Blatt to her nurses to the housekeepers to the front desk, were first class in providing care and kindness. She gained new friends towards the end of her life our family is forever grateful to Kylie Snodgrass and Kansas O'Brien for the kindness and light they brought with them.
Our family would like to especially thank Marilyn's neighbor and dear friend, Betty Deneault, for her exceptional love and support.
Marilyn requested that her service be a joyous occasion. Please join us to celebrate her life at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston on Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
She was so proud of her granddaughter, Kendra, who is an active participant at SteppingStones, a non-profit that provides recreation for people with disabilities in Morgantown. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made in her honor to SteppingStones. You may make a donation by visiting www.steppingstoneswv.org/donate or sending a check donation to SteppingStones, 400 Mylan Park Lane., Morgantown, WV 26501.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.