MARTHA CHRISTIE, 95, a long-time resident of Charleston, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston after a short illness. She was born Martha Lee Gentry on January 5, 1925 to Mildred Combs Gentry and James Early Gentry. Martha was a graduate of Rainelle High School and pursued further education in Business studies. After working in Baltimore, Maryland and Pontiac Michigan, she became an employee of the Charleston National Bank in the early 1950's. Subsequent to that she was an auditor with the WV Department of Tax and Revenue for over 25 years until her retirement in the early 1990's. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Jeanette Gentry Rhodes and a brother, Mr. James R. Gentry.
Surviving, daughter, Dr. Sharon Christie-Fuller and son-in-law, Dr. Roy Fuller of Angers, France; nieces, Mrs. Patricia Rooke, Mrs. Penny Gentry Young, Mrs. Jamie Gentry Fulton, Mrs. Debbie Rhodes; nephew, Mr. Paul Richard Gentry; numerous grand-nieces and nephews all of the East Coast; beloved cousins, Mr. and Mrs. John Crouse III of South Charleston, and many dear friends, especially Brenda Cavendish.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387