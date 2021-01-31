MARY AGNES CANTERBURY, 99, of Charleston, died Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was a long-time member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where she retired with many years of service. She had formerly worked at Fielders on Charleston's west side and had been feature in 2006 as a WSAZ Hometown Hero for her outstanding community service while working at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Rosaria Lapa; 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
Surviving, daughters, Jean Myers (Jake Smith) who was also her caregiver, Patricia Halstead; grandson, Mac Myers, Jr. (Heather); great-grandson, Noah Myers.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Rev. Tijo George officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation for family and close friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please observe social distancing guidelines.