MARY B. GOODWIN of Charleston died March 23, 2021.
She was born in Notomine, WV, the fifth child of Charles and Mary Buchko.
Mary graduated from Sherman High School in Seth, WV and attended Morris Harvey College. She retired from Bell Atlantic, after 40 years of service, as a Safety Supervisor of the southern half of WV. She was affectionately known as "Butch" by her friends and coworkers.
Mary was a 28 year (started in 1991) volunteer at Manna Meal, The American Lung Association, The American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, and the past president of the WV Safety Council. As well as an active member of The Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a member of Baptist Temple Church. Serving on the Diaconate Board, Mission Board, Communion Committee, Women's Circle, Prime Timers, and as a door greeter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Anna B. Flatley, Virginia B. Mays, Julia B. Stanley; brother, Felix Buchko, and her beloved husband of 51 years, John. N. Goodwin.
Mary is survived by her Godchild, Kathleen Cochran Westgate, niece, Hope Stanley and family, Dr. C.W. and Becky Hendricks, Dr. Chuck and Krystal McCormick. Sister in law, Gloria F. Hendricks, brother in law and wife, James R. and Linda Goodwin of South Carolina.
Baptist Temple Church will have visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Followed by a service at 11 a.m. conducted by Dr. Jim Hewitt, Dr. Dennis Johnson, and Dr. Archie Snedegar. Following the service Mary will be laid to rest at Amick Cemetery in Comfort, WV.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Telephone Pioneers (1611 Fletcher Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064), and Manna Meal (1105 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV 25304).
Due to the current Covid requirements please observe social distancing as well as wearing a mask in the church during the service and visitation.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.