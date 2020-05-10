MARY DYER STOUT, 84, of Elkview, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness. She was born on March 21, 1936, in Gassaway, a daughter of the late Stephen and Nellie Williams Dyer.
Mary graduated from Sutton High School in 1954, attended Glenville State College for two years and graduated from WV State College in 1989. She was a stenographer at WV Industrial and Publicity Commission and worked for several years at Union Carbide as a secretary. She was a devoted wife and mother, who took 20 years from her career to spend time with her son and daughter, and went back to work until 2001.
Mary enjoyed piano, sewing, quilting and gardening with all of God's beauty that is in outdoor nature. She was a WV 4-H All Star and spent many summers at county camps. Being a Methodist, she attended Morris Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband, Don, of 57 years, and is also survived by a son, David Stout (Alison) of Crown Point, Ind., and a daughter, Christie Stout Browning (Jonathan) of Charleston; a sister, Jane Dyer of Gassaway; two grandchildren, Jenna Stout and Jessa Stout of Crown Point, Indiana; three nieces, Renee Casteel (Rick) of Clarksburg, Leanne Hoselton (Allen) of Parkersburg, and Denise Deuley (Paul) of Parkersburg; one grand niece, Rachelle, of Clarksburg; and one grand nephew, Ricky, of Parkersburg.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Flora Ann Dyer Oldham of Parkersburg, who passed away in 2010.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was no public funeral service. A private graveside service was held at Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery in Philippi, with Jon Browning officiating. Interment followed immediately after the service. Per Mary's wishes, information concerning her illness and funeral were to be published after services were held.
Bollinger Funeral Home of Charleston, W.Va., is honored to serve the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Morris Memorial United Methodist Church.