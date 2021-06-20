MARY ELAINE MULLINS RAMSEY, 77 of Pinch, West Virginia went home to be with Jesus on June 6, 2021 at home after a long illness.
She is survived by her son Wesley Ramsey (Leann) of Deltona, Florida; daughter Gretchen Addison (Eric) of Salt Rock, WV and daughter, Mindy Ramsey of Charleston, WV.; also surviving grandchildren, Brittany, Thomas, Abagail Cavender, Bryce and Brett Ramsey. One great grandchild Ruby Cavender.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Sadie and Blanche Mullins and her sister, Lois Green. Also surviving are nieces Leah Green, Laura Hudson and Amy Green and a host of family and friends who loved her.
There will be a private service held.
Bollinger Funeral Home is providing services to the family.
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. I love you Mom. Enjoy Heaven.