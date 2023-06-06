Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
MARY ELLEN WILTON entered heaven on June 4, 2023, singing Oh What a Beautiful Mornin', Oh What a Beautiful Day, I Have a Beautiful Feeling, Everything is Going My Way!
She was joyfully reunited with her beloved Richard, her parents, sisters and brother, and a host of family that had gone on before her.
She believed in the Resurrected Savior, Our Lord Jesus, and fell in worship at His precious feet. She is so deserving of her place in eternity as she fought the good fight. She loved her family in a way that few can.
Mary Ellen (Campbell) Wilton was the true matriarch of her family. As a child that was born in the midst of the Great Depression, she learned grit at a young age as the first of 7 children. Up until her last days on this earth, she remained just as quick-witted as ever and engaged with those that were providing care for her. We thank Edgewood Summit and Arthur B. Hodges for the care and concern they showed to our mother.
She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and proudly raised her children in North Charleston. She was a retired Kanawha County Board of Education employee, both as a school cook and teacher's aide. Undeniably, she loved the children at Chandler School with all of her heart and she could relate to the kids that lived in the area housing in a very special way. She had many close coworkers and had special relationships with them.
Mary Ellen had the opportunity to see much of the world on vacations and trips. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up and was affectionately known as Gma and Mamaw. Her desire to know them and about their lives was never-ending.
She was active in the church most of her life. Her belief in God never waivered and even as age-related disease was affecting her, she always appreciated being prayed over. She was ready to be with the Lord. We will miss her terribly but will look forward to our own reunion one day.
Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Monica Hatfield (Dr. R. Mark), Victoria McNulty (Michael) both of Charleston; one son, Richard A. Wilton (Sandy) of Scott Depot, two sisters, Francis L. Grass of Milton, Grace L. Ayers of Charleston; six grandchildren, Meghan Yanacek (Ed), Mary Cumberledge (Dr. Jeremy), Dr. Makenzie Hatfield Kresch (Steven), Jordan Wilton (Olivia), Matthew Wilton (Kristin), Monica "Katie" McNulty-Toney (Ryan); 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Kanawha City with Rev. Ray Stonestreet officiating. Friends and family will gather two hours prior to the service at the Church.
Entombment services will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, Junes 8, 2023 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Bollinger Funeral Home - 420 Lee Street, W., Charleston, WV is assisting the family with Arrangements.