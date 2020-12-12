MARY LOUISE KENNEDY, 73, of Charleston, died Friday December 11, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
She was a retired LPN having worked for many years at the former Staats Hospital on West Washington St. Charleston and had been a member of the Central United Methodist Church, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Morgan Kennedy; parents, Gail and Mary McCutcheon.
Surviving, caregiver, Terri Cox, who for many years had taken care of Mary Louise. A special thank you goes to the staff of Dunbar Health Center for the compassionate and wonderful care that was given to Mary Louise during her illness.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.