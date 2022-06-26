Bollinger Funeral Home
MAYSEL F (ROSS) RAWSON, 104, of Charleston, WV passed away on June 22, 2022 from a stroke. Maysel was born in Rainelle, WV and moved to Charleston, WV at the age of 3. She graduated from Charleston High School in 1935. Before retiring, she worked for 13 years as a secretary at Woodman of the World and 10 years as a book keeper at Dutchess Bakery.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband C.W. Rawson, Roy and Cora Ross (Parents), Joyce Strickland (half-sister), Fred Rawson (son), and Philip Young (son-in-law). Maysel is survived by daughters Cris Young of Clearwater, Florida and Janie Duncan (Ron) of Charleston, WV and Donna Rawson (daughter-in-law) of Gallatin, Tennessee, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Two things she was most proud of, outside of her family, included being the last surviving charter member of Elk Hills Presbyterian Church and a volunteer for CAMC General for 35 years. A few of her favorite hobbies comprised of being an avid bird watcher and an accomplished water color artist. Maysel was very well known for her hand painted annual Christmas Cards that were beloved by many.
A celebration of Maysel's life will be held at Elk Hills Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m., on July 1, 2022, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Elk Hill Memorial Park.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Elk Hills Presbyterian Church PO Box 911, Pinch, WV 25156 or CAMC Foundation 3414 Staunton Avenue SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
