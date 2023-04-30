Thank you for Reading.

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
MILDRED VIRGINIA CHRISTY BREEDLOVE, age 87, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, WV.

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Hugh Breedlove Jr; her daughter, Caroline Stuck of Parkersburg; and son, Mike Breedlove of Mile Fork Charleston and daughter in law, Micki Marion of Colorado; grandchildren, Amy King and Jonathan Stuck; and great grandsons, Michael Reyes and Noah King.

