MILDRED VIRGINIA CHRISTY BREEDLOVE, age 87, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, WV.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Hugh Breedlove Jr; her daughter, Caroline Stuck of Parkersburg; and son, Mike Breedlove of Mile Fork Charleston and daughter in law, Micki Marion of Colorado; grandchildren, Amy King and Jonathan Stuck; and great grandsons, Michael Reyes and Noah King.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Devonah and John Brown; father, Howard Christy; and son, Randall Breedlove of Montana.
Virginia was a member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church since 1947, where she attended Sunday School, sang in the choir and over the years, she was very involved in Bream Church as a Church Greeter, Usher, Parrish visitor, Shut-in Coordinator, Women of Bream Council, Kitchen Coordinator, and Bible School volunteer. She was a member of Presbyterian Women for many years and also received the Presbyterian Women's Life Honorary Membership Award.
Virginia met "the love of her life", on the stairs of Bream Church and they went on to marry in 1951. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cared deeply for her family, friends and "granddogs."
Virginia had a tremendous impact on everyone she met, no matter how brief the encounter. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home, with Pastor Dawn Adamy and Rev. Jim Robinson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bream Church Food Pantry at 317 West Washington Street, Charleston, WV 25302 or to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, at PO Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306.