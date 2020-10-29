MONNA JEAN OWENS, of South Charleston, formerly of Comfort, WV, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Oakridge Center, Charleston. She was retired from the WV Attorney General's Office with many years of service. Monna was preceded in death by her parents, Delmon and Yokley McPeek; brother, Delmon C. "Cricket" McPeek. She was baptized at the Healing Stream Baptist Church, Seth, WV
Surviving, daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Gary Hamm of South Charleston.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, October 29 at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV with Celebrant H.R. Whittington officiating. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.